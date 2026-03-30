Ramchander Rao sees ‘political shift’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana President Ramchander Rao, welcoming youth joining the party in Hyderabad on Sunday, described the event as a sign of the changing political atmosphere of the state. He emphasised that local associations and welfare colonies joining the BJP reflect the growing influence of the party across the region. Addressing the gathering after the new induction, he noted that leaders and workers from BRS and Congress, including former sarpanchs, have been joining the BJP almost daily, calling it evidence of a major political shift.

He criticised both parties for failing to deliver genuine transformation, arguing that the progress of Hyderabad has stagnated and whatever development is visible is largely due to BJP corporators and Central schemes.

Highlighting the contributions of the Narendra Modi government, Rao credited national highway connectivity, industrial growth, and initiatives like Make in India for bringing jobs to Hyderabad. He contrasted this with what he described as neglect by state governments. Rao also attacked Revanth Reddy, accusing him of minority appeasement and making contradictory statements about temple construction. He reminded the audience that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was built through public trust rather than government funds.

He further criticised failures in the healthcare and education policies of Telangana, citing lapses in fee reimbursement and Arogyasri. These shortcomings, he argued, are driving youth and women towards the BJP. Calling upon intellectuals and youth to support the party in the upcoming GHMC elections, Rao urged everyone to celebrate the BJP Formation Day on April 6 by hoisting party flags at their homes.