Ramchander Rao slams Congress over TG temple attacks

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President Ramchander Rao has strongly condemned the attack on the Sri Dwimukhi Hanuman Temple in Barkas, Chandrayangutta, where unidentified miscreants vandalised the idol of Lord Hanuman. Addressing the media on Tuesday, he described the act as inhumane and heinous, stating the incident provides clear evidence of ongoing anti-Hindu rule in Telangana under the Congress regime.

Rao alleged that repeated attacks on Hindu temples and idols across the state are not isolated incidents but part of a deliberate conspiracy against Sanatana Dharma. He expressed significant anger at the silence of the government, noting that dozens of temples have been targeted without any meaningful response. He accused the Congress government of indirectly supporting anti-Hindu forces by dismissing perpetrators as mentally unstable or misguided instead of ensuring strict punishment.

The BJP chief compared the conduct of the police to the Razakar rule, criticising their failure to act despite the Home Ministry being under the direct control of the Chief Minister. He warned that the continued desecration of temples, disruption of Hindu festivals, and attacks on religious sentiments pose a serious threat to law and order in the state. Rao slammed the government for prioritising vote-bank politics over protecting Hindu religious institutions. He demanded the immediate identification and punishment of those responsible for the Chandrayangutta temple attack and called for full security to be provided to all Hindu temples in Telangana. He cautioned that if the government fails to act, the BJP will intensify its struggle to safeguard the Hindu community and Sanatana Dharma, ensuring that such attacks do not go unanswered. The leader emphasised that religious freedom and the protection of heritage must be upheld to maintain peace and communal harmony across the entire region.