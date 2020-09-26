Ranga Reddy Collector Amoy Kumar holds district-level monitoring committee meeting

Ranga Reddy: District level monitoring committee meeting was orgainsed at the Collector's office on Friday under the chairmanship of Collector Amoy Kumar on the implementation of Central Government Agricultural Export Policy in Ranga Reddy district.



RR district produces 7,22,40 metric tons of mangoes every year. A kilo of mangoes in the season costs farmer just Rs 25. But, the people buy them for more than Rs 100 per kilo in the market.

Amoy Kumar on Friday said that in order to get rid of this, mango producing farmers in the district would set up Farmer Production Associations (FPOs) as members and provide them with facilities like mango storage, processing and export.

He also said that, as part of the Central Government's Agricultural Export Policy, measures will be taken to identify mango, chilli and turmeric products in the State of Telangana and set up proper storage, cold storage for stocks, and export at a reasonable price for the products.

According to the statistics of the last three years in the district, 4,645 farmers are producing 7,22,40 metric tons of mangoes per year through 1,85,78 hectares (2,25,80 acres) of mango orchards. Benishan, Himayat, Dasheri and Mallika varieties of mangoes are in good demand.