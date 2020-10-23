Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy holds review meet for water supply issues

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with Mission Bhagiratha officials regarding the supply of water to Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts. In this meeting, the Minister directed the officials to supply water to the people through alternative sources as the lift irrigation at Kalwakurthy was damaged due to heavy rainfall.

She said that it may take about a month to finish the repair works at the Lift irrigation. The water from Gungal Hyderabad Metro can be supplied to 133 villages inmunicipalities of Tukkuguda and Ibrahimpatnam and to some villages of Kandukur constituencies.

The water supply to 40 villages in Shankarpalli and Moinabad zones along with Shankarpalli municipality should be restored through the old Manjeera scheme and supply should start within two days, the Minister said and suggested that water should be supplied to 216 villages in Kodangal and Tandur municipalities in Vikarabad district through the Kagna river and to Vikarabad municipality through the Shiv Sagar project.

Sarpanches of 1,064 villages in Ranga Reddy district and 956 villages in Vikarabad district have been directed to use scheme bores and single-phase bores in the villages till Krishna water is restored. The Minister said that water can be supplied by tankers if need be. Officials were advised to spend the Mission Bhagiratha funds without burdening the villagers financially. She also made an appeal to the secretaries, MPDOs and municipal commissioners to co-operate with the sarpanches and chairmen in the villages and municipalities.

Mission Bhagiratha SE Anjaneyulu, EE Rajeshwar, Narsimhulu Goud and other officials attended the meeting.