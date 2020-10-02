Ranga Reddy: Kavali Srisailam was appointed as the Vice-President of State MPTC Association on Thursday. Telangana Panchayat Raj Chamber President Chimpula Satyanarayana Reddy handed over appointment letter to Kavali Srisailam.

On the occasion, Kavali said that he will strive for the Gram Swaraj which was a dream of Mahatma Gandhi and for the funds which should be sanctioned for the local bodies as per the amendment no 74.

He also said that he will organise and efficiently participate in programmes organised by the State committee. He is thankful to the Telangana Panchayat Raj State President Satyanarayana Reddy for giving this opportunity.