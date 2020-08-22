Ranga Reddy: Labour Minister Malla Reddy inaugurates installation of CCTV cameras

Ranga Reddy: Labour Empowerment, Women and Child Development Minister Ch Malla Reddy, inaugurated 105 Community CCTV cameras installed in 14 colonies in Peerzadiguda Municipality.



These cameras were installed at strategic locations covering the entry and exits, main routes and crime prone areas of the localities. As on Friday there are 491 Community CCTV cameras and 5,471 NenuSaitham cameras have been installed under the limits of Medipally police station.

The Minister on the occasion said that it was a great initiative where the citizens with the help of police came forward and installed the cameras for the security of all citizens. He also applauded the Mayor and Corporators for taking initiation to install the cameras. He made an appeal to the public to join hands for Safer Rachakonda and also appealed to the local public representatives to ensure installation of more cameras in the remaining colonies of Peerzadiguda municipality and keep it at the top position in the State.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said, CCTV cameras became an important aspect of modern day policing and almost 60% of the crimes are being detected with the footages and as on Friday 1,14,186 Community and NenuSaitham CCTV cameras have been installed, geo tagged under Rachakonda Commissionerate. He urged the citizens and public representatives to come forward and install more cameras in their respective areas. The people in the 14 colonies will definitely have a feel of safety and security with this project. He appealed to the Mayor and other public representatives to make the Peerzadiguda municipality as the first one to have 100% CCTV network coverage area.

Medchal Malkajgiri ZP Chairman M Sharatchandra Reddy, District Collector V Venkateshwarlu, Peerzadiguda Mayer Jakka Venkat Reddy, Malkajgiri traffic ACP NLN Raju and others participated in the programme.