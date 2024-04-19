Live
- Gurumoorthy appears to be ahead of pack
- CM bus yatra draws huge crowds
- From a doctor to a politician, Thanuja Rani looks forward to serve society
- Hyderabad: ‘Modi govt contributed Rs10 lakh cr for TS development in a decade’
- YSRCP, TDP candidates file nominations
- Hyderabad: Kishan reddy presents report to Secunderabad LS constituents
- Lavu, Chadalavada file nominations
- Vizag to be developed on various fronts: Education Minister
- IIIT Hyd launches new dual degree programme in geospatial technology
- Rangareddy: MLA Veerlapalli Shankar inaugurates dance academy
Just In
Rangareddy: Deer fatally injured by dog succumbs
Highlights
In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a deer fell victim to a dog attack while wandering into an agricultural field in Maktaguda village of Kothuru mandal.
Rangareddy : In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a deer fell victim to a dog attack while wandering into an agricultural field in Maktaguda village of Kothuru mandal. The unfortunate animal sustained severe injuries during the encounter. Despite a swift response from Forest department officials, who promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation, the injured deer succumbed to its wounds shortly thereafter.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS