  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Rangareddy: Deer fatally injured by dog succumbs

Rangareddy: Deer fatally injured by dog succumbs
x
Highlights

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a deer fell victim to a dog attack while wandering into an agricultural field in Maktaguda village of Kothuru mandal.

Rangareddy : In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a deer fell victim to a dog attack while wandering into an agricultural field in Maktaguda village of Kothuru mandal. The unfortunate animal sustained severe injuries during the encounter. Despite a swift response from Forest department officials, who promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation, the injured deer succumbed to its wounds shortly thereafter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X