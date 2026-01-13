Rangolis weave tales of Telangana’s culture and harvest joy

As Sankranti approaches, the city is slowly slipping into festive mode, with colours, culture and community coming together to celebrate the harvest festival. Adding vibrancy to these celebrations, a rangoli competition was organised at a ground on IMAX Road in Khairatabad, near the Ambedkar statue, drawing public attention and appreciation.

The open ground was transformed into a lively canvas as participants created intricate and colourful muggulu designs that reflected Telangana’s cultural identity, rural life and festive traditions. From depictions of kites, sugarcane, Bonalu pots and rural festivities to symbols of progress and unity, each rangoli told a story rooted in tradition.

Large circular and square designs stood out, filled with bright hues of pink, yellow, blue and green. Some rangolis showcased Sankranti elements such as cows, farmers, decorated pots and flying kites, while others carried themes of Telangana’s growth, culture and harmony. Floral arrangements using marigold petals and leaves further enhanced the beauty of the designs, giving the ground a festive and welcoming look.

Visitors stopping by the venue were seen admiring the artwork and capturing photographs, turning the competition into a cultural attraction for passersby as well. Sharing their views, B Prashanthi and M Swaroopa, who visited the venue but did not participate in the competition, appreciated the initiative. They said such events help people step out of their regular routine and reconnect with tradition.

“These competitions encourage everyone to pause their daily rush and experience our culture. It’s refreshing to see traditional art being celebrated so openly,” they said.

They added that rangolies are not just decorative designs but a reflection of heritage passed down through generations. “Seeing young people and families engaging with these traditions gives hope that our culture will continue to thrive,” they remarked.

The rangoli competition stood as a reminder that Sankranti is not just about celebrations at home, but also about community bonding and preserving cultural roots. As the city prepares for the festival, such events are bringing colour, meaning and a shared festive spirit to public spaces across the city.