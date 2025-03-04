Live
Rare Birds Defy Odds in Telangana: Indian Pitta and Spur-Winged Lapwing Capture Birders’ Attention
Hyderabad: Two strikingly beautiful birds, the Indian Pitta at Ameenpur Lake and the Spur-Winged Lapwing in Warangal, have captivated birdwatchers and experts alike. Their unexpected and prolonged presence in these locations has sparked curiosity and debate within the birding community.
The Spur-Winged Lapwing, first recorded in India by ornithologist Dr Jagan Pannala in January 2024 at Ammavaripeta, Warangal, has baffled experts by remaining at the site ever since. Typically found in regions spanning Africa and the Middle East, the bird’s continued solitary existence in Telangana is an ecological anomaly.
“It is incredible how it has adapted here alone for so long,” Dr Pannala observed. “What’s even more fascinating is its comfort in the company of common lapwings. There has been no noticeable shift in its behaviour, suggesting a remarkable level of adaptability.”
Meanwhile, at Ameenpur Lake, the Indian Pitta, renowned for its vibrant plumage, has become a familiar presence since 2020. Unlike most pittas that prefer dense scrublands with ample leaf litter, this one has adapted to a relatively open habitat near human settlements.
“The bird has gradually become accustomed to human movement,” noted avid birder Syamala Rupakula. “In fact, if birders sit quietly, it emerges from the undergrowth, almost as if putting on a display.”
Despite its persistence at Ameenpur, concerns are mounting over habitat loss. Birder Rajashekhar Muddam highlighted that ongoing development projects have led to the clearance of trees and bushes, which could impact the pitta’s long-term survival.
“While there is still enough food and shelter for now, habitat destruction remains a serious threat,” he cautioned. “It will be interesting to see how these birds adapt in the coming years.”
At a time when Telangana is reportedly losing its prominence as a haven for migratory birds, the Indian Pitta and Spur-Winged Lapwing offer a glimmer of hope, standing as resilient symbols of avian endurance in the face of change.