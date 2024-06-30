Live
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
Just In
RCP State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy Addresses Long-standing Issues in PS Nagar
RCP State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy and his team recently visited PS Nagar, a suburb of the city, to address longstanding issues that have plagued the area for five years.
RCP State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy and his team recently visited PS Nagar, a suburb of the city, to address longstanding issues that have plagued the area for five years. During the visit, Reddy highlighted the lack of basic amenities such as roads, drainage canals, fresh water supply, school infrastructure, and more in the area.
Reddy criticized the previous rulers for neglecting the needs of the poor residents of PS Nagar, pointing out that essential facilities like a surface tank, new transformer, borewell repairs, graveyard, electricity poles, and street lights were never provided. He expressed hope that the newly elected government would take note of the problems in PS Nagar and take necessary steps to address them.
Members of the RCP, including City Secretary Madagalam Prasad and Colony Secretary Srinivasa Reddy, joined Reddy on the visit. Other leaders and residents also participated in the discussions about improving the living conditions in PS Nagar.
The visit by RCP State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy shed light on the challenges faced by the residents of PS Nagar and emphasized the need for immediate action to resolve these issues.