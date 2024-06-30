RCP State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy Addresses Long-standing Issues in PS Nagar

RCP State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy and his team recently visited PS Nagar, a suburb of the city, to address longstanding issues that have plagued the area for five years. During the visit, Reddy highlighted the lack of basic amenities such as roads, drainage canals, fresh water supply, school infrastructure, and more in the area.

Reddy criticized the previous rulers for neglecting the needs of the poor residents of PS Nagar, pointing out that essential facilities like a surface tank, new transformer, borewell repairs, graveyard, electricity poles, and street lights were never provided. He expressed hope that the newly elected government would take note of the problems in PS Nagar and take necessary steps to address them.

Members of the RCP, including City Secretary Madagalam Prasad and Colony Secretary Srinivasa Reddy, joined Reddy on the visit. Other leaders and residents also participated in the discussions about improving the living conditions in PS Nagar.

The visit by RCP State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy shed light on the challenges faced by the residents of PS Nagar and emphasized the need for immediate action to resolve these issues.