Ready for drug test, says KTR; warns of suing for defamation

Hyderabad: Statingthat he was ready to undergo any test and welcoming the TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud suggestions that all party MLAs take a drug test before attending sessions, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday warned of legal notices if his name was dragged into drug cases. The BRS leader took to X to respond to the comments made by Mahesh Kumar Goud, stating that drugs create monsters out of human beings and it is unfortunate that even people in responsible positions are resorting to usage.

KT Rama Rao said that he is personally strictly against drugs and the usage of illicit substances. He added that his party condemns the usage of drugs and any illegal activities, asserting that anyone using or peddling drugs should be strictly punished as per the law irrespective of their political affiliation. However, he vehemently condemned the way the BRS is being dragged into this situation. Using the drug case to settle scores is a reflection of disgusting politics, he remarked.

The BRS leader repeated that he is ready for any test and welcomed the suggestion that public representatives from all political parties should lead by example. He strongly warned that dragging his name into every drug case will be met with legal notices.

He emphasised that the focus should remain on law enforcement rather than political mudslinging. The working president noted that the party remains committed to a drug-free state and will fight any attempts to tarnish its reputation through baseless allegations.