Ready to contest from Siddipet if party orders, says Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

NALGONDA : Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has stated that he will not contest in Siddipet unless his party orders him to do so. However, he said that he believes that such experiments are unlikely to happen. He said that he is contesting in Nalgonda to fulfill his public responsibilities.

He also expressed his intention to visit Karnataka along with BRS leaders to see the implementation of schemes in the state. He said he has prepared a helicopter for BRS leaders and asked anybody can come to inquire about the welfare schemes being provided to the people of Karnataka. "If the people express dissatisfaction with the welfare schemes, I will resign from his Lok Sabha membership," Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said.

Reddy accused the BRS leaders of lying and criticized the government for taking state into Rs. 5 lakh crores debt without providing welfare schemes to the people. He claimed that only KCR's family members have benefited in the past nine years and that even KCR's own caste have not been developed in Telangana. He stated that leaders are joining the Congress party to end KCR's dictatorial rule. Reddy also demanded that KCR disclose who has benefitted from the Dharani scheme.