Realty firm booked for Rs 9.66 cr land fraud in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked a cheating case against a real estate firm for allegedly duping buyers of Rs 9.66 crore by selling land that falls under the prohibited category.

The accused have been identified as K Shashidhar Reddy, Vishnu Vaibhav, Soumya and Subram Reddy, along with Sri Venn Infra Projects. According to the police, the accused convinced a group of buyers to purchase 1,070 square yards of land at Khanamet in Serilingampally mandal.

The complainant, Jainy Mahesh, a businessman from Allapur, stated that Shashidhar Reddy approached him in June 2025, claiming ownership of the land along with the other accused. Mahesh and nine others agreed to buy the property for Rs 9.66 crore.

Police said Rs 3.5 crore was transferred to the firm’s bank accounts, while the remaining amount was allegedly paid in cash to Shashidhar. However, the accused repeatedly postponed the registration process citing various reasons.

Later, when the buyers attempted to complete the registration, the Rangareddy Joint Sub-Registrar reportedly refused, stating that the land was listed under the prohibited category. The complainant also discovered that the property had been leased out to operate a pub. Realising they had been cheated, the victims approached the Cyberabad Police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation has been launched. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the money trail and determine the full scale of the alleged fraud.