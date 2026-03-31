Red Cross governing body meets Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Hanumakonda: Members of the Red Cross State Governing Body and district chairpersons met Telangana Governor and President of the Indian Red Cross Society (Telangana State), Shiv Pratap Shukla, at Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. The delegation included Hanumakonda District Chairman Dr. P. Vijayachander Reddy and State Governing Body members E.V. Srinivasa Rao, K. Prasad Rao, Mahender Reddy, Amarender Reddy, Ramesh Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, Nataraj, and Srinivasa Rao.

The members presented the Red Cross Society “Seven Principles Shield,” Bhadrakali shawl, and prasadam to the Governor, handed over the Hanumakonda Red Cross AGM book, and briefed him on the service activities at the state and district levels.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla appreciated their work, encouraged further recognition at the national level, and suggested strengthening the Junior and Youth Red Cross wings. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining adequate blood supply during summer and being prepared for natural disasters, assuring his full support to help Telangana Red Cross Society achieve a leading national position.