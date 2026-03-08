Regional Women Farmers’ Conference held grandly at Palem Research Centre

Nagar kurnool: A Regional Women Farmers’ Conference was organized grandly at the Palem Research Centre in Nagar Kurnool district on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The conference was inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by South Telangana Zone Associate Director Dr. L. Krishna.

Speaking on the occasion, he encouraged women to move forward towards self-employment and stated that the development of society is possible only through women empowerment. He highlighted the important role played by women in the agriculture sector.

During the conference, demonstrations on modern agricultural technologies were conducted for women farmers, and awareness was created on cultivation practices of various crops. Dr. Kadasiddappa explained the damage caused to crops due to excessive use of urea and chemical fertilizers. Dr. Padmashree gave suggestions on integrated crop management practices in groundnut cultivation, while Dr. M. Shankar created awareness among farmers about pest management in Yasangi (Rabi) crops.

An interactive session was also conducted between farmers and scientists to clarify various doubts. Farmers were encouraged to promote dairy farming and value-added products through self-help groups. It was also suggested that higher income can be achieved through organic farming and farm mechanization.

Cultural programs performed by Agriculture Polytechnic students impressed the audience. Outstanding women farmers were felicitated with shawls during the event.

Around 300 farmers from various parts of the district attended the conference. Scientists, KVK and RAVEP staff, and students also participated. A community lunch was arranged after the program.