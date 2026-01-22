Rehab designs of KLIP damaged barrages in 1 month, says Uttam

Minister for Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the rehabilitation designs of the damaged barrages in the Kaleshwaram project will be completed in one month. The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, has submitted its site inspection report, along with a schedule of works for all three barrages Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla.

A three-member team began testing at Medigadda barrage on Wednesday, while two members are simultaneously exploring borehole locations. Testing works at Annaram and Sundilla barrages are scheduled to commence on January 22. The Minister directed that rehabilitation designs for the barrages must be prepared within one month without fail.

The Minister also urged officials concerned to vigorously pursue environmental clearances for state irrigation projects. He referenced the Supreme Court’s recent directive allowing post-facto (retrospective) Environmental Clearances (ECs) in exceptional cases for large ongoing projects, to avoid economic devastation. Despite this, the status of clearances for key projects remains unchanged. The matter has been taken up with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and will be escalated to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after discussion with the Chief Minister, he said.

Giving top priority to the completion of the SLBC tunnel project, Uttam announced the formation of a dedicated division exclusively for the execution and monitoring of the tunnel works. The wreckage of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) trapped inside the tunnel has been dismantled and removed, paving the way for expediting works. Rail track maintenance and repair works within the tunnel are currently underway.

The Minister highlighted that the Chief Minister has assured funds to ensure speedy execution of irrigation projects and need-based works on priority. Stressing the need for accountability, he said the approach of the officials in implementing projects must be transparent. “They must rise above any scope for criticism.