Renova Century Hospitals Organizes Bike Rally to Raise Awareness on Vascular and Diabetic Foot Care

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day (14.11.2025), Renova Century Hospitals, in collaboration with the Harley-Davidson Banjara Chapter, Telangana, organized a special awareness bike rally titled “Care for Your Legs” at Banjara Hills. The rally aimed to spread awareness about the importance of vascular and diabetic foot care among the general public. Hundreds of participants, including members of the public, fitness enthusiasts, and the Masab Tank Police, took part in the event with great enthusiasm. The rally brought together everyone to promote fitness, early screening, and preventive healthcare, reinforcing the significance of proactive health management in the community.

The bike rally, which commenced from Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills and proceeded up to Khajaguda Road, was formally flagged off by Dr. Syed Ameer Basha Paspala, Clinical Director, Neurosurgery & Neuromodulation, and Shri Ravindranath Garaga, COO, Renova Group of Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pritee Sharma, HOD and Senior Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, Renova Century Hospitals, Five year mortality and direct cost of Diabetic foot complications is comparable to Cancer. Right now at this moment when we doing awareness ride, somewhere in the world some leg is lost because as per statistical data-Lower limb is amputated due to diabetes every 20 second! Prevention and early diagnosis is the best way to handle this Limb loss epidemic. Listen and Look for what the body is telling. Do not ignore early warning signs like persistent leg pain, leg swelling, Leg discoloration, corns and ulcers. At Renova Century Hospitals we believe in multi-disciplinary, integrated and patient centric treatment approach focused to make you feel better.

The program was attended by Dr. Syed Ameer Basha Paspala, Clinical Director, Neurosurgery & Neuromodulation; Dr. K. Krishna Prabhakar, Director, Internal Medicine; Shri Ravindranath Garaga, COO, Renova Group of Hospitals; Dr. Waris, Head of Center; and Dr. Sharif, Vice President, Medical Services. They were joined by a large contingent of doctors, nursing and para-medical staff, administrative personnel, and representatives from the Harley-Davidson Banjara Chapter.