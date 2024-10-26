Renowned Gussadi Artist Kanakaraj Passes Away; CM Revanth Reddy Offers Condolences

Padmasri recipient and celebrated Gussadi artist Kanakaraj has passed away at the age of 94, leaving a void in the world of traditional tribal dance. He succumbed to health issues on Friday, prompting heartfelt reactions from the community and beyond.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the artist, extending his condolences to Kanakaraj’s family. In recognition of his contributions to the cultural heritage of the Gussadi dance, the Chief Minister has ordered that an official funeral be conducted with state honours on Saturday.

Kanakaraj, a native of Mandal Marlavai in Asifabad District, was instrumental in preserving and promoting the Gussadi dance, a traditional art form of the tribal communities. His dedication did not go unnoticed, as he was awarded the Padma Shri by the central government on November 9, 2021, a prestigious recognition bestowed upon him by then-President Ram Nath Kovind.

In light of this profound loss, related orders for the funeral arrangements have already been issued, reflecting the significant impact Kanakaraj had on the arts and culture of the region. His contributions will be remembered by many, ensuring that his legacy continues through the Gussadi dance he cherished.