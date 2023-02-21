Replicate Tamil Nadu model for reducing road accidents: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Minister for Health and Family Welfare T Harish Rao has directed the officials concerned to study the Tamil Nadu model, which has significantly helped in reducing the road fatalities.

Harish Rao presided over a meeting on road safety measures to be taken up in Siddipet district.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, Secretary Health Rizvi, Commissioner Transport Buddha Prakash Jyothi, officials from Police, R&B, Transport and Health departments attended the meeting. Siddipet CP Sweta presented a comparative analysis on road accidents in Siddipet district.

On the occasion, the Minister directed the health officials to study the Tamil Nadu model which has significantly helped in reducing the fatalities and said that signages and speed breakers should be put in place on the accident-prone areas on the Siddipet– Hyderabad road.

During the meeting, the officials were directed to notify hospitals in the government and private sector as designated trauma care centres and upload them on the portal. The R&B officials were asked to develop service roads and take up illumination of islands on the Gajwel Outer ring Road.

Officials briefed the Minister about the various black spots identified in the district and the measures taken to prevent accidents in these areas. The Minister was also informed that the State level committee on the road safety has been constituted and similar committees are also functioning at the district-level which meet regularly to chalk out an action plan to prevent accidents.