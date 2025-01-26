Live
Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Sphoorthy Engineering College at Nadargul, Hyderabad, On January 26th, Sunday
The college secretary, Mr. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Principal Dr. Akula Giridhar, and heads of various departments participated in the event.
Hyderabad: The college secretary, Mr. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, paid floral tributes to the photographs of Indian freedom fighters in the college premises. Subsequently, he hoisted the national flag. He urged everyone to carry forward the ideals of independent India. He suggested that everyone should follow the principle of self-belief and courage to achieve success in life. The secretary suggested that to meet global challenges, sustainable development should be followed.
Principal Dr. Akula Giridhar, in his speech, suggested that students should take the lead and progress on the path of development while breathing the air of freedom in the country. He thanked the students for their special performances, including parades and drills.
The college students enthralled the audience with their parades, songs, patriotic songs, and patriotic dances. The students, faculty, and staff were greatly inspired by the Republic Day celebrations organized in this way. The 76th Republic Day celebrations were enjoyed very happily at Sphoorthy Engineering College. This is the day our constitution was adopted. It is the day that embodies the aspirations and ideals of a free, democratic, and sovereign nation. It is a living example of the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It is the day that has shaped the society where every citizen has equal rights and opportunities regardless of caste, religion, or gender.
On this Republic Day, let us express our gratitude to our soldiers who guard our borders, to the farmers who feed us, and to our scientists. Let us contribute to the building of society. Happy Republic Day to everyone. Jai Hind.