Restoration of Bingi Doddi (cheruvu )Lake :A Tele Of Neglect and Hope

Gadwal: Nestled between the lifelines of Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers, one would expect the lakes of Jogulamba Gadwal District to thrive. However, the harsh reality presents a contrasting picture. TheBingidoddi Cheruvu( Lake ) in Aija Municipality exemplifies this, lying desolate and in dire need of restoration. This story delves into the lake’s plight, the systemic neglect, and the hope kindled by recent political promises.

Despite its prime location, Bingidoddi Lake has been reduced to a barren expanse. The lack of adequate rainfall has exacerbated the situation, leaving the lake dry and the surrounding farmlands parched. Farmers, once dependent on this lake for irrigation, now face distressing conditions, unable to cultivate their lands.

The irony is stark: while upstream heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra swell the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, millions of cubic feet of water flow away, bypassing the desperate needs of Aija’s farmers. This disconnect highlights a critical issue in water resource management, where abundant water does not translate to local availability.

The neglect by previous administrations has left a lasting impact on the region’s agrarian community. Despite the promises and policies surrounding the formation of Telangana state, tangible benefits in terms of irrigation water remain elusive. The 5 crore rupees sanctioned during the BRS government for constructing a mini tank bund at Bingidoddi Lake is a glaring example. Although funds were allocated, progress has been non-existent, with the project stagnating due to official apathy.

The attempt to desilt the lake resulted in the creation of 40-foot deep pits. Instead of rejuvenating the lake, this endeavor has prevented water from reaching it, rendering the effort counterproductive. Repeated appeals to the Assistant Engineer (AE) have fallen on deaf ears, further frustrating the farmers

When The Hans India pursued the matter, they received assurances of imminent action. Officials claimed that the pits would be filled and leveled soon. However, these assurances have yet to materialize, leaving the lake in its dismal state. The pitiful sight of the lake, unable to capture even a drop of water, stands testament to the inefficacy of these promises.

The neglect has directly impacted nearly 550 acres of command area, turning once fertile lands into barren plots. Farmers, who have tilled these lands for generations, find their livelihoods in jeopardy. The dry fields symbolize not just an environmental crisis but also a socio-economic one, where agricultural productivity and community welfare are at stake.

In light of this crisis, recent political developments have ignited a flicker of hope. BJP district leaders, led by district president Ramachandra Reddy, visited Bingidoddi Lake and engaged with the local farmers. Their promise to fight for irrigation water until it reaches the command area is a significant step. Ramachandra Reddy’s warning of intensified agitation if the lake is not filled soon underscores the urgency of the matter.

The story of Bingidoddi Lake is a microcosm of broader issues in water resource management, administrative neglect, and the resilience of farming communities. The lake’s restoration is not just about refilling a water body; it’s about rejuvenating the livelihoods of hundreds of farmers, restoring ecological balance, and upholding promises made during the formation of Telangana state.

As political leaders pledge their support, it is imperative that these promises translate into swift and effective action. The future of Bingidoddi Lake and its surrounding farmlands hinges on the concerted efforts of officials, political leaders, and the community. Only then can this tale of neglect be rewritten into a story of restoration and hope.

