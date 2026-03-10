Retired coal workers to protest at Jantar Mantar demanding pension hike

Retired coal workers from across India are preparing to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 30. They are demanding an immediate and substantial increase in coal pensions under the Coal Mines Pension Scheme. The demonstration is being organised by the All India Association of Coal Executives, the All India Coal Pensioners Association and other representative organisations.

For decades, these workers toiled under extremely difficult and hazardous conditions in underground mines, contributing significantly to the nation’s energy security and industrial growth. However, many retired individuals now subsist on meagre pensions that have remained largely stagnant despite the rising costs of food, medicine and other essentials.

Organisers stated that current pension rates are insufficient to provide a dignified life for elderly pensioners and their families. Many retirees, aged between 60 and 90, face serious health issues and struggle to meet daily expenses without adequate support. Their key demands include a substantial hike in coal pensions, linking these payments to inflation and ensuring long-term financial security for the community.

Speaking ahead of the protest, PK Singh Rathor, Convenor of AICPA and AIACE, said the government must recognise the sacrifices of coal workers and take immediate action to resolve this long-standing issue. He emphasised that the protest aims to draw national attention to the hardships faced by thousands of elderly coal pensioners who feel abandoned by current policies.

Representatives from several coal-producing states are expected to participate, urging the Government of India and relevant authorities to implement immediate welfare measures.