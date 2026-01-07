Retired Government Employees Urge Telangana Government to Resolve Pending Issues; New Association Committee Formed in Gadwal

Gadwal: Leaders of the Government Retired Employees Association have urged the Telangana government to immediately address the long-pending issues faced by retired government employees. The demand was made by State President G. Damodar Reddy and General Secretary Chandrashekhar, along with other leaders, during a meeting held on Tuesday at the Association office located in the Housing Board area of Gadwal.

Addressing the gathering as chief guests, the leaders listened to the grievances of retired employees who participated in large numbers and explained their problems. The association leaders demanded that the government provide Health Scheme (HS) cards to every retired employee to ensure access to medical facilities. They also appealed for the sanction of pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) and the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) benefits for retired employees.

New Committee Elected

On the same occasion, a new committee of the Government Retired Employees Association was unanimously elected at the Association office in the Housing Board area of Gadwal town. The elections were conducted under the supervision of State President G. Damodar Reddy, General Secretary Chandrashekhar, and Election Officer Gangareddy.

As per the announcement, M. Lakshmi Reddy was elected as President, R. Chakradhar as General Secretary, and M. B.C. Reddy as Treasurer. Balakishan Rao was elected as Associate President, while U. Satyanarayana, Venkatramayya Shetty, and Mahesh Kumar were elected as Vice Presidents. M. Krishna Reddy and Veera Vasantharayudu were elected as Secretaries, and N. Narasimhulu was elected as Organising Secretary.

Lakshmidevi Chandrashekhar Reddy was also appointed to the Organising Committee. Pandarinath, Kamalamma, and Venkat Narayana were elected as Joint Secretaries, while Jade Ramesh Babu was elected as a State Council Member.

The meeting was attended by several state and district leaders, including State leaders Prahlada Rao, Nalgonda District President G. Venkat Reddy, A. Gopal Reddy, Gangareddy, and a large number of retired employees.

The newly elected committee expressed its commitment to work collectively to safeguard the welfare and rights of retired government employees and to intensify efforts to press the government for the early resolution of their legitimate demands.