Retired Teacher Pothula Jagapathi Reddy Felicitated by Aija All-Party Committee; Appointed as Honorary President

Gadwal: A grand felicitation ceremony was organized by the Aija All-Party Committee in honor of retired teacher Pothula Jagapathi Reddy. The event was held at the Aija municipal center, recognizing his valuable service in the field of education.

Speaking at the event, speakers emphasized that retired employees should continue contributing to society even after their professional careers. They expressed concern that the silence of intellectuals is harming the society, and urged them to step forward, take social responsibility seriously, and serve with the same commitment shown in their professional life.

They also highlighted the role of the Aija All-Party Committee in fighting for public issues and social justice, and encouraged Mr. Jagapathi Reddy to actively participate in such people’s movements. The speakers stated that socially conscious individuals must use their knowledge and capabilities to transform their surroundings, awaken the public, and make the people the center of change and activism.

On this occasion, Pothula Jagapathi Reddy was appointed as the Honorary President of the Aija All-Party Committee.

Notable participants in the event included: Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Ramachandra Reddy, Sakali Anjaneyulu, Dandora Anjaneyulu, Taher Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Kurava Palleya, Thagoor Krishna, Rangu Maddileti, Neelakanthamayya, Anandaraju, Telugu Seenu, TDP Anjibabu, Thimmappa, Kondapalli Krishna, Raghavendra Reddy, Veena Chari, Jagadeesh, Telugu Krishna, Naganna, Raghu, Ramudu, Dr. Chennayya, Nagar Doddi Kiran, Vishwanatha Reddy, and several others.

This felicitation ceremony stood as a testament to the collective respect for dedicated educators and the importance of their continued involvement in public welfare even after retirement.