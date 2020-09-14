Retirement benefits on last day of working day to Govt employees: KCR

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the State Government is planning to introduce a new system of extending the retirement benefits to the government employees on the same day they retired from the services. A policy decision to this effect will be taken soon and implement the same, he said in the Assembly while responding to a question.

KCR said that he was aware of the plights of the retired employees to avail the retirement benefits. The simplified mechanism will be introduced to address the grievances of the retired officials, he said that the Head of the departments should take care of the welfare of employee after the retirement of their services. KCR also assured providing employment on compassionate grounds to the kin of the singareni workers who died on duty.