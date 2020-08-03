Reunite families of government employees in Telugu States, demands Congress

Hyderabad: While referring to the cases of alleged bribing for longstanding transfers between two Telugu States, Congress on Sunday asked Chief Minister to immediately intervene and take up the issues of transfers of all eligible candidates between Telangana and AP so that the families re-unite in the times of pandemic.



In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, AICC secretary Vamshi Chand Reddy termed the situation of married commuter couples working in two States as pathetic. "The job obligations are keeping them away from each other and making their lives stressful and miserable. The Covid-19 induced hardships are worsening the situation for them and they are compelled to continue to work from different cities even during this deadly pandemic," he explained.

Backing the issue, he recalled that the memo no 9940/SPF & MC/2015, dated August 7, 2017 has been issued by the Chief Secretaries of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for inter-state job transfers. As per the memo, the transfer process for the candidates who have applied, has to be completed in 2 months. "But, unfortunately many transfer applications have been lying pending with the section officers. Notably, few candidates could swiftly sought the transfers as they could afford to bribe the officials. Should not all the applications be scrutinised at once and cleared based on the eligibility criteria? The conspiracy behind approving the transfers of the candidates who have bribed the officials has to be resolved," he demanded.