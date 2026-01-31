Revanth accused of signing death warrant on Telangana water rights

BRSLP deputy leader Harish Rao, launched a scathing attack on the state government on Friday regarding its participation in a high-level meeting in Delhi concerning the Polavaram and Nallamala Sagar projects. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he questioned the presence of irrigation advisor Adityanath Das, describing the strategic appointment as “giving the keys to the thief”.

For the BRS, Rao asserted that the sovereign interests of Telangana remain far more important than mere political gains. He warned that if the current course is allowed to continue, Friday would be remembered as a black day in the water history of the state.

He claimed that the BRS has consistently cautioned against the illegal diversion of Godavari waters by the neighbouring state. However, he alleged the administration has merely attempted to wash its hands of responsibility through backdated correspondence following pressure from the opposition. “We are trying to alert a government that appears to be in a deep sleep,” T Harish Rao remarked. He argued that despite cosmetic name changes between the Banakacherla and Nallamala Sagar projects, the diversion of water by Andhra Pradesh remains a constant threat. Using a stark metaphor, he stated that while the metaphorical knife belongs to Chandrababu Naidu, the actual stabbing is being carried out by Revanth Reddy.

Rao pointed out that Adityanath Das, in his former capacity as special chief secretary in Andhra Pradesh, had actively opposed crucial Telangana projects like Kaleshwaram.

He argued this makes him an unsuitable choice to protect the interests of the state. He further alleged that the administration has effectively signed a death warrant on the river water rights of the people of Telangana. He claimed a clear pattern of conspiracy exists where Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister, initially expressed reluctance to attend the Delhi meeting and denied that certain items were on the agenda, only to eventually sign documents that surrendered state rights. He accused the government of rolling out a red carpet for water exploitation. BRS leader also criticised the filing of a weak writ petition in the Supreme Court, which was subsequently withdrawn by Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Irrigation Minister. He characterised this legal retreat as a display of political gratitude from Revanth Reddy towards Chandrababu Naidu. In his concluding remarks, Rao demanded that the government immediately halt the Detailed Project Report and all central approvals for Nallamala Sagar.