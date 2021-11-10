Revanth accuses TRS, BJP of looting State

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched training classes of party workers a function hall in Kompally. He hoisted the party flag for formally launching the classes. As many as nine party workers from every constituency of the State are attending.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said activists were the main strength of the party irrespective of the exodus of leaders. The party would return to power under the leadership of the national president Sonia Gandhi at the Centre only when the activists worked hard at grassroot level.

Targeting rivals TRS and BJP, he alleged that they were looting the State. It was shameful that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had told farmers that it would be suicidal for them if they cultivate paddy during the Rabi season. Reddy stated that Congress was the only party which was fighting for State farmers.

Asserting that Telangana mother is made captive by KCR's family, he said the onus of liberating her from the clutches of the family lies on shoulders of party activists. Referring to those who were leaving party, he equated them to dead bodies.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Gandhism was the ideology of the party.

The party would remain in the country forever unlike other parties, which form and disappear.

MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the only ideal of regional parties was opportunism. Targeting TRS, he alleged that looting was the ideals of the party. He charged that the BJP had brought the name of Veer Savarkar to belittle Jawaharlal Nehru. He alleged that BJP was trying to misinterpret the country's history.