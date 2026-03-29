Revanth announces devpt of Dakshina Kasi

Hyderabad: Honourable Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that “ Dakshina Kasi” would be developed by constructing the historical Shiva temples under the Musi Rejuvenation Project. Laying foundation stones for Omkareshwara Swamy and Veerabhadra Swamy temples at Manchirevula on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that it is a historical occasion that the foundation stone for the historic temple is laid today.” We are developing these temples in a sprawling 8 acres with an investment of Rs 700 crores. With the divine blessings of lord Shiva, we started the works of the famous temples” Stating that this region boasts a history spanning 1,400 years, the CM said that the government took the responsibility of preserving the history for future generations.

Revanth Reddy vowed that the People’s Government will complete the Musi project despite numerous hurdles created by the opposition parties. People will perform “Shiva Tandavam” against those who opposed the project. As a symbol of religious harmony, the government will also construct a mosque and a Church in Musi catchment area at Nagole. “It stands as a testament to our unwavering sincerity and commitment toward the people who are considered as Gods for us”.

The Chief Minister noted that many previous governments tried to revive the Musi river but failed due to various reasons. We consider it is our good fortune to have got the opportunity to develop the Musi riverfront. The CM hoped that almighty God will clear all hurdles created by the Opposition parties.

The CM highlighted the support extended by the people representatives of the Musi area rising above political differences. The Chief Minister took a strong dig at some political leaders for not supporting the Musi project. Leaders enjoyed numerous political positions with the blessings of the people of this region. Some of them filed a case with the National Green Tribunal in an attempt to hinder this development. Do those who obstruct the development of this region truly possess the moral authority to serve as public representatives? The CM appealed to the leaders to withdraw the case.

He observed that civilization flourished alongside river basins. Trade and economic development have taken place on sea coasts. Since Telangana is the only landlocked State in the country, Revanth Reddy said that the objective of the Musi project is to revive Musi and Esa rivers which turned as dump yards and polluted due to human error. The Chief Minister also warned the historical city of Hyderabad’s heritage is on the verge of extinction. Delhi was already witnessing heavy air pollution and people are struggling to lead a healthy life.