Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave a strong counter to BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao for making controversial comments on the performance of the State government. The CM said that people have got everything in the 10 months of Congress rule, and the only four people who lost jobs were from KCR’s family.

Handing over the appointment letters to the newly recruited AMVI (Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors), the CM said that during the 10-month tenure, unemployed youth got jobs and farmers were relieved from the mounting debt burden by the farm loan waiver scheme. He also listed out the scheme benefits to the needy – free RTC bus travel for women, subsidised gas cylinders, and free power supply of up to 200 units.

“No one is feeling sad about KCR’s absenteeism. Telangana society has already forgotten the BRS leader, and people do not require his services," he added. Revanth Reddy said that he hoped for a change in KCR’s attitude and support the government for doing good to the State. He also appealed to the BRS chief to give suggestions if any mistakes were found in the governance. “We have seen absentees in the schools. Now, we are witnessing a strange situation where the main opposition leader is not attending the Assembly session,” he highlighted.

The Chief Minister also took a jibe at BRS working president KT Rama Rao, saying that some leaders consumed drugs in the guise of celebrating the house-warming ceremony. “Leader means to lead the people and the leader should be a role model for all. The leader should not celebrate festivals with drugs and liquor bottles,” he said, appealing to the youth to socially boycott such leaders. “Youth should think whether to consider Srikantha Chari, who sacrificed his life during the Telangana movement, or those celebrating parties with drugs and liquor as role models,” he emphasised.

The CM requested the newly recruited AMVIs to speak to the students and unemployed in their respective villages and inspire them to prepare for competitive exams. Build confidence among the youth about the importance of education, which only gives recognition and respect, and also repose faith in the government. He emphasised that the officials take stringent measures to curb the smuggling of drugs and ganja in the border areas, and the Transport Department should also extend all cooperation to keep Hyderabad pollution-free. “Government will come up with a new EV (Electric Vehicle) policy soon,” he added.