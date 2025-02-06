Revanth condoles passing of Aga Khan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed condolences on the passing away of prominent spiritual leader Ismaili Muslims and Padma Vibhushan awardee Aga Khan. The Chief Minister said that the demise of Karim AL Hussaini Aga Khan IV, who was appointed as the spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslims, is an irreparable loss for humanity.

Aga Khan received special recognition worldwide as a famous social worker and humanitarian, the CM said, recalling his yeomen services rendered to the society by establishing hospitals, educational and cultural institutions in various countries through Aga Khan Foundation. The Chief Minister said, “Aga Khan’s services in the fields of poverty alleviation, conservation of heritage, medical services and education will be remembered forever. The institutions run by Aga Khan Foundation in Hyderabad are commendable.”

Revanth Reddy praised Aga Khan for practicing high values which enhanced the dignity of humanity throughout his life. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to his descendants, family members and followers.