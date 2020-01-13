Revanth dares TRS to face people's court

Hyderabad: Congress MP from Malkajgiri A Revanth Reddy on Sunday challenged the TRS to face the people's court on the development achieved in the urban areas in the past six years.

Addressing the media, he said that the promises to provide tap water to each household, and job to each family and other promises were not kept.

If the ruling party was confident on achieving them, they should face the people's court, he said.

He alleged that the government has been trying to scrap the G.O. 111 to make a favour to Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao.

Revanth alleged that the minister has constructed a mansion near Gandipet on a false name which comes under the purview of the G.O.

He said that if the people vote in favour of the TRS in the municipal elections, the property tax would be doubled and charges would be collected for water being supplied through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

He said that as people have voted in favour of TRS in Huzurnagar by-polls, the government has hiked the fares of the RTC and hike of various charges would be repeated if people vote in favour of the ruling party in municipal elections.

The MP said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has promised during the first term that he would turn the water of the Hussain Sagar into coconut water. He dared the Chief Minister to drink that water now.

He said that crisis is taking a shape in the Pragathi Bhavan as pressure to make K T Rama Rao as Chief Minister is mounting. He said that it may come out any time.

Revanth said that the appeal of K T Rama Rao to give vote to TRS on the basis of its performance was nothing but another attempt of the Chief Minister's family to cheat the people.