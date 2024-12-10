Revanth flying to Delhi today to seek party brass nod for cabinet expansion

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will embark on his New Delhi visit to seek the approval of the Congress High Command for the expansion of the State cabinet soon. The CM will go on a four-day Delhi visit from today where he will attend private functions and additionally, meet Congress High Command and Union Ministers.

Sources said that the Chief Minister will attend a private function in Jaipur on December 11 before staying in Delhi for three days on official and party-related programmes. As the CM completed one year in office, Revanth Reddy will meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. “The CM will submit an annual progress report of his government to the party High Command and also apprise them of his government’s future plans to move Telangana State towards development,” leaders said. It was mentioned that the cabinet expansion has been pending for months, and the CM is keen to get the approval of the party High Command.

“The cabinet expansion is likely to take place in two weeks as the aspirants are already mounting pressure on the party leadership, and further delay may cause big damage to the party,” leaders said. The leaders added that the six vacant ministerial berths would be filled by inducting senior leaders like P Sudhardhan Reddy, Mohd Ali Shabbir, K Premsagar Rao, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, and others.

The issue of filling up of nominated posts, the conduct of local body elections in 2025, and the strengthening of the party at the district level, among other issues, will be discussed in the meeting between CM and AICC leaders. Meeting with Union Ministers to get clearances for pending projects and the release of pending funds to various departments was also included in the CM’s visit to Delhi.