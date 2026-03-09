Revanth inaugurates renovated Ban-Rukn-ud-Daulah lake

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddyon Sunday inaugurated the renovated Ban-Rukn-ud-Daulah Lake and said the state government is committed to restoring Hyderabad’s historic lakes, canals and public spaces while ensuring sustainable development.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the government has taken up a 99-day action plan under the people’s governance and progress initiative to improve infrastructure and environmental conditions in Hyderabad. As part of this effort, the government has already begun developing the Himayat Sagar Eco Park to provide a pollution-free environment for citizens.

Revanth Reddy recalled that Hyderabad once held the top position among Indian cities but noted that in recent years several parts of the city had been affected by garbage and environmental degradation. The government, he said, is working to restore the city’s past glory.

Referring to the historical development of the city, the Chief Minister said the Old City represents the original and historic core of Hyderabad, surrounded by landmarks such as the Charminar, Golconda Fort, Osmania General Hospital and Falaknuma Palace, many of which were built during the rule of the Asaf Jahi dynasty.

He said the government is taking steps to preserve these historic structures and cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister also recalled how, after devastating floods in the Musi River, the Nizam administration had invited renowned engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya to design reservoirs to control flooding and improve water management.

Speaking about ongoing development works, Revanth Reddy said the government has acquired land for road expansion and metro rail construction in the Old City, and plans are underway to rebuild the historic Osmania Hospital building.

He added that the government is receiving cooperation from Akbaruddin Owaisi and will also hold discussions with Asaduddin Owaisi regarding development projects in the area.

The Chief Minister said Hyderabad is in danger of losing its historic identity if lakes, ponds and canals are not protected. The government is therefore restoring encroached water bodies, including Bathukamma Kunta, where strict action was taken against encroachments and the area has now been revived as a public space.

He announced that lake policing would be introduced to ensure safety, especially for women visiting lakes. The government is also planning to establish stalls around lakes operated by women self-help groups, along with kiosks for milk, fruits and other essentials.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the ambitious Musi Riverfront development programme, under which the river and its surroundings will be renovated. The project will include night bazaars and commercial spaces where businesses can operate late into the night, creating employment opportunities for youth in the old city. Hyderabad has already been permitted to run businesses until 1 am, he said.

The Chief Minister assured that if houses of poor families are affected during the Musi renovation works, the government will provide alternative housing and has already begun preparing plans for rehabilitation.

“There is no shortage of funds for the development of the Old City. Along with the metro rail, all necessary facilities will be provided,” he said, adding that funds for the metro expansion are being allocated immediately.

Revanth Reddy concluded by stating that protecting Hyderabad’s heritage and developing it to compete with global cities is the government’s responsibility, and called for cooperation from political leaders and the public to achieve this goal.