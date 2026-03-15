Revanth is Telangana’s ‘Chota Yogi’, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is functioning like a “bulldozer government” and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of betraying minorities while addressing an Iftar gathering in Kondapur.

Harish Rao attended the Iftar organised at Bada Gundu, Marthanda Nagar in Kondapur Division of Serilingampally constituency as the chief guest. Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, local BRS leaders, and party workers also participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said the holy month of Ramzan teaches people the value of compassion, sacrifice, and understanding the hardships of the poor.