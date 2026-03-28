Revanth named Cong ‘star campaigner’ for Kerala, Goa polls

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been appointed as the ‘star campaigner’ of the Congress party in the election bound states. The Chief Minister has been designated as a 'Star Campaigner' for the Kerala Assembly elections as well as the Goa by-elections. He was already emerging as one of the prominent leaders of the Congress party at the national level. .

Previously, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he toured Kerala extensively, campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad--the constituency he represented--and for Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The party believes that Revanth's distinct style of campaigning will prove instrumental in strengthening the Congress party's presence across the southern states.

Despite Goa being a small state, the Congress party was anticipating that the strategies adopted by Revanth Reddy to counter the BJP will yield positive results there.