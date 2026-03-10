Revanth plans Olympic-level sports facilities in Telangana

The State government is gearing up to give a facelift to sports infrastructure across the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans to develop world-class sports facilities with the long-term aim of hosting global events such as the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games in the future.

The Chief Minister held a review of the sports infrastructure in the state, attended by Ministers Vakiti Srihari, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and top officials on Monday.

During the meeting, the CM enquired the authorities about the maintenance of the stadia and other available infrastructure . The officials were ordered to upgrade Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, LB Stadium and Saroor Nagar Stadium to meet future needs, for training camps and organising the sports events.

Revanth Reddy also reviewed the proposal to establish Young India Sports University with the state-of-the-art facilities, including the development of all types of sport grounds.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state should develop the Sports University with all facilities, including training the athletes to win medals in the Olympics.

In addition to renovating the Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium, the CM suggested establishing more indoor stadia, university complex, hostel buildings, all types of sports grounds and other facilities required for training within the stadium premises. The Chief Minister made some suggestions while reviewing various designs for new sports complexes to the officials.