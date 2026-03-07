Revanth promises best compensation for Musi Rejuvenation Project displaced

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the State government will provide the best possible compensation to people displaced under the proposed Musi Rejuvenation Project. He assured that a comprehensive relief package would be extended to those who lose their houses and lands due to the project.

Addressing a gathering after launching the Eco Hill Project on Friday, the Chief Minister said that several development projects initially faced opposition but later proved beneficial. He cited the example of the Shamshabad International Airport, which faced resistance during its construction but has now become a major asset for Telangana.

He said the primary objective of the Musi project is to revive the river and develop a vibrant riverfront with a night-time economy. “No one will be left helpless. The State government will take care of every affected family. We will support those who lose their land and houses and provide all necessary facilities to the displaced,” he assured.

The Chief Minister criticised BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy, accusing them of obstructing the Musi project. He alleged that while they built palatial farmhouses, they were opposing the development of Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy said the city had suffered from encroachments and poor waste management in the past. He added that ministers and officials had visited several countries to study riverfront development models to make Hyderabad one of the most beautiful cities in the country.

He also said Shamshabad is expected to become a major hub in the future, with proposed bullet train connectivity linking Bengaluru, Amaravati, and Chennai. He noted that global companies associated with Donald Trump and Elon Musk are also planning to set up operations in Hyderabad. The city, he said, would also emerge as a major centre for film production in the coming years.

The Chief Minister further announced that the government would construct government flats and Indiramma houses in every constituency. He added that the colour of the Indiramma saree would be changed in the next phase of distribution.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that the 99-day action plan of the State government must be implemented successfully across Telangana.