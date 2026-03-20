Revanth promises swift resolution of sada binama land issues in TG

Stating that the People’s Government is committed to the welfare of the entire farming community in Telangana and aims to make them the king of all professions by promoting agriculture as a lucrative occupation, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that his government will resolve Sada Binama problems very soon. The Chief Minister confirmed that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is currently in the process of resolving these specific land issues. Revanth Reddy highlighted that Bhu Bharati has been introduced to resolve land ownership disputes by removing the Dharani portal, which had caused significant problems for farmers attempting to own their lands.

Participating in the Sri Parabhava Nama Ugadi celebrations on Thursday in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that the new Telugu year is being dedicated to the welfare of farmers. Consequently, the government is moving forward with the objective of transforming agriculture into a profitable occupation. Stating that the government was providing a bonus in addition to a remunerative price, the Chief Minister announced that Rythu Bharosa funds will be released and deposited into the accounts of farmers on 22 March. The state government has already spent Rs 18,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa. To provide significant relief to debt-burdened families, Revanth Reddy said the government waived off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

He noted that it is a matter of great pride that Telangana is the only state with the lowest debt burden on farmers in the entire country, especially as 70 per cent of families in the state depend on agriculture. The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is forging ahead with the goal of positioning Telangana as a frontrunner among all states in India. In the wake of increasing concerns regarding natural calamities, Revanth Reddy stated that the government remains constantly vigilant. On the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival, the Chief Minister prayed that the people of Telangana may prosper in peace and remain protected from natural disasters.

The administration continues to prioritise agricultural stability as the backbone of the state's economy, ensuring that policy shifts like the transition from Dharani to Bhu Bharati directly benefit the rural population. By addressing long-standing land grievances and providing timely financial infusions, the government expects to see a marked improvement in the rural standard of living during this new lunar year.