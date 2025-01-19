Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu meets Capital land Group, announces major investment in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in a high-level meeting with Capitaland Group, a leading global real estate investment and development company. The meeting marked a significant milestone for Hyderabad, as Capitalland's Senior Executive Director, Manohar Khiatani, announced a substantial investment of Rs. 450 crore to develop a state-of-the-art one million square feet park in the city.

Accompanied by Minister Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and other officials, CM Reddy emphasized that the new project, which will support Global Capability Centers (GCCs), aims to meet the increasing demand from blue-chip companies for premium facilities in Hyderabad.

Welcoming the investment, CM Reddy highlighted the importance of Capitalland's decision in further solidifying Hyderabad's status as a leading business and technology hub. He noted that Capitalland has an extensive portfolio, including retail, office spaces, lodging, logistics, and data centers, and currently operates three business parks in the city: International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), Avance Hyderabad, and Cyberpearl.

Moreover, Reddy mentioned that Capitalland's previously announced IT Load Data Center in Hyderabad, which is projected to be operational by mid-2025, will play a critical role in enhancing India’s digital infrastructure. He also revealed plans for the second phase of redevelopment for International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), set to commence this year and anticipated to be completed by 2028.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu, aexpressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This state-of-the-art IT park will not only enhance the infrastructure in Hyderabad but also create numerous job opportunities, supporting the local economy and workforce."

He said Telangana's growth story is set to continue, further solidifying its position as a hub for technology and innovation. The development is expected to attract a wide range of businesses, contributing to the region's vibrant ecosystem.