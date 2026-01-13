Revanth Reddy announces major healthcare overhaul in next budget

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the Telangana government will introduce a comprehensive new healthcare policy in the upcoming budget proposals for the 2026-2027 financial year.

The announcement was made during an event at Praja Bhavan where the Chief Minister launched a free distribution programme for persons with disabilities. The initiative, backed by a Rs 50 crore allocation, provides retrofitted motorised vehicles, battery-operated tricycles, wheelchairs, laptops, hearing aids, and smartphones.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy also declared a landmark move for inclusivity, stating that transgender individuals will be nominated as co-option members in all municipal corporations following the next elections. Each corporation will have one seat reserved for a transgender representative to ensure their specific concerns are addressed at a local government level. The Chief Minister further detailed new protections for the elderly. The government plans to enact legislation requiring government employees to contribute 10 per cent of their monthly salary to their parents if they are found to be neglected. Under this proposed law, complaints filed by elderly parents will be treated as serious grievances, and the 10 per cent deduction will be transferred directly to the parents' bank accounts. To further support senior citizens, the state is establishing dedicated day-care centres named 'Pranaam'.

Highlighting existing welfare measures, Revanth Reddy noted that the government already offers Rs 2 lakh to newly-wedded persons with disabilities. He also cited the recent appointment of a Paralympic medal winner to a government post as evidence of the state’s commitment to empowerment through employment.