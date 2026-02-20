Revanth Reddy Calls for Dedicated AI Ministry, National Roadmap at Delhi Summit

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday strongly advocated the establishment of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Ministry at the Centre, stating that India must adopt an institutional and strategic approach if it aims to become a global AI leader. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, he said the rapid expansion of AI technologies demands focused governance covering regulation, ethical standards, legal frameworks and national security oversight.

In his address, the Chief Minister described Artificial Intelligence as one of the most transformative innovations in human history, comparable to milestones such as the invention of fire, the wheel, agriculture, electricity and the internet. He said AI represents a revolutionary shift rather than an incremental technological upgrade, as it enables machines to learn, interpret data and make independent decisions. With the integration of robotics, he noted, machines are increasingly combining analytical intelligence with physical capability, reshaping industries and societies.

Revanth Reddy warned that the global competition in AI is intensifying, with leading nations and multinational corporations investing heavily to gain strategic advantages. Referring to missed opportunities during previous industrial revolutions, he said India must not fall behind in this decisive technological era. While acknowledging India’s success in IT services and software exports, he stressed that the country must now move towards leadership in core AI technologies, advanced manufacturing and next-generation innovation ecosystems.

Highlighting the need for a comprehensive national roadmap, he said AI development must cover the entire value chain, including semiconductor production, high-performance computing infrastructure such as GPUs, large-scale data centres, sustainable energy integration, AI platforms and application-based solutions. Without coordinated planning across these domains, he cautioned, fragmented progress would limit India’s global competitiveness.

The Chief Minister proposed the creation of a national AI monitoring and coordination mechanism, describing it as an “AI War Room” jointly managed by the Centre and states to track global developments and emerging risks. He said Telangana is prepared to host such a facility in Hyderabad if given the opportunity. He also suggested establishing a dedicated AI university in India to promote advanced research, talent development and global collaboration.

Addressing concerns about employment, Revanth Reddy acknowledged that automation may impact certain job categories. However, he argued that AI-driven growth will generate new employment avenues if supported by systematic reskilling and upskilling initiatives. He called for preparing India’s workforce, especially young people, to adapt to AI-powered industries through forward-looking education and skill development policies.

To strengthen the innovation ecosystem, he recommended the formation of a National AI Fund to support startups and early-stage enterprises working in emerging technologies. He reiterated Telangana’s readiness to establish an AI Startup Village aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration in the sector. He also proposed the creation of an India AI Council to guide policy formulation, regulatory standards and ethical governance.

Concluding his remarks, Revanth Reddy said AI must be harnessed not only for economic growth but also for social progress, improved public services, poverty reduction and national security. He called on policymakers, researchers and global stakeholders to work collectively toward building a responsible and inclusive AI framework, asserting that the current technological shift offers India a historic opportunity to assume global leadership in Artificial Intelligence.