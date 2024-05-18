Revanth Reddy Govt. Focuses on Repairing Medigadda Project, to review today

Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana has shifted its focus to important projects in the state. One such project is the repairs of the Medigadda barrages in the Kaleswaram project.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to hold a crucial review meeting today at 2.30 pm at the Secretariat to discuss the repairs needed at the Medigadda barrages. The meeting will be attended by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Principal Secretaries of the Irrigation Department.



The main agenda of the meeting will be to approve the repairs needed at the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. The NDSA expert committee, led by Chandrasekhar Iyer and appointed by the central government, has already submitted its report on the repairs required. Urgent repairs are set to be carried out before the onset of the monsoon season, with an estimated expenditure of around 100 crore rupees.



The government is committed to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the Kaleswaram project and is taking proactive steps to address any issues that may arise. Stay tuned for updates on the developments in this crucial project.