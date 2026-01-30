Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Death Anniversary

On 30th January, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commemorated the revered leader’s sacrifices and ideals. Sharing his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), Reddy praised Gandhiji’s efforts in securing India’s independence through non-violence and highlighted his pioneering approach to struggle.

"In his pursuit of freedom, Mahatma Gandhi employed non-violence as his weapon and charted a new course for the world. On this day, I pay my heartfelt tributes to that great soul," Reddy posted.



