Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the contributions of women, stating that Telangana’s realisation was achieved through the resolve of the ‘Iron Lady’ Sonia Gandhi. He expressed that his government is prioritising women’s empowerment.

The International Women’s Day celebrations were held grandly at Praja Bhavan on Sunday, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and various ministers. Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy emphasised his commitment to recognising women’s achievements. He highlighted that the Congress party has historically given women key positions across the country and praised women officers managing crucial departments efficiently.

He noted that women own a thousand buses and that Telangana women’s products are now being showcased globally on Amazon. The Chief Minister also mentioned the government’s special recognition of women journalists and praised their role in recent Maoist surrenders, expressing hope they will attain higher positions in future.

Revanth Reddy stressed that women have been provided with free travel and managerial responsibilities, but their hard work remains underappreciated. He argued that national economic development depends on increasing women’s economic power and criticised caste and gender discrimination, comparing it to issues in America where hard work is recognised.

He called for collective efforts across institutions to promote women and suggested that fighting against oppressive ideologies will bring positive results.