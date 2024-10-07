Revanth refutes Modi’s claims on farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: Refuting the claims ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi that Congress made false promises of crop loan waiver in Telangana and failed to implement, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed that every crop loan below Rs two lakh was waived off.

Posting along with a formal letter, Revanth Reddy, while sharing the details by tagging the Prime Minister on X platform, stated that within the first year of coming to power, the Congress implemented the scheme. “In our government, every crop loan below Rs 2 lakh was waived totally as promised. This covered a total of 22,22,067 farmers, with an amount of Rs 17,869.22 crore—the single largest farm loan waiver since Telangana was formed. We will soon be implementing waivers for farmers who have a loan of above Rs 2 lakh. Once they clear the amount above the Rs 2,00,000 limit,” he said in his post on X.

Urging the Centre’s full cooperation towards promoting farmers welfare in the State, Revanth Reddy says Telangana’s case stands as an exemplary model for other States. “Our farmers believe the Congress Guarantee is a golden guarantee. I firmly believe that our efforts demonstrate our dedication to the welfare of farmers, and I hope that this initiative serves as an exemplary model for other States in prioritising agricultural development. I solicit your fullest cooperation and guidance in this endeavour to promote farmers welfare in Telangana,” he added.