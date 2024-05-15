Revanth rolls up sleeves to get cracking on key works from today

Highlights:



Revanth promises that all the six guarantees would be implemented

Warangal would be developed on par with Hyderabad, he says

Adds that cordial relations would be maintained with Andhra Pradesh, irrespective of the outcome of the elections

Hyderabad: As the crucial Lok Sabha elections concluded, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is gearing up to streamline the state administration to fulfill the promises made by Congress during the Assembly elections. The Chief Minister would resume his duties in a full-fledged manner from Wednesday. The CM would dedicate more time on reviewing the functioning of the departments and take appropriate decisions to address the pending issues. He made it clear that his government would maintain cordial relations with Andhra Pradesh, whoever comes to power in the neighbouring state.

The Chief Minister would pay special focus on addressing the farmers plight, mainly the waiver of Rs 2 lakh farm loans by constituting a Farmers’ Corporation, remunerative price and bonus for paddy growers, filling of vacant posts in the government wings, appointment of Vice-Chancellors to all Universities and other teaching and non-teaching staff in the higher educational institutions etc. would be given priority in the coming days.

Revanth said that all the six guarantees would be implemented and a Commission would be constituted on the reorganisation of the districts and a decision would be taken in the cabinet. The CM also said that Warangal would be developed on par with Hyderabad. He said that cordial relations would be maintained with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government irrespective of the outcome of the assembly elections.

In an informal interaction with the media persons, he said that Indiramma Committees would be constituted to finalise the beneficiaries of the housing scheme for the poor. He also said that the ITI institutions would be upgraded with the help of Tata Consultancy Services to improve the skills of the youth for employment.

The Chief Minister said that Regional Ring Road would be connected to the growth corridors and a statement would be made on the phone tapping case in the Assembly. He predicted the BRS is likely to lose deposits in five to six Lok Sabha segments and the BJP would be in third place in Medak Lok Sabha segment.

The Musi Riverfront project would be used for revenue generation, he said, adding that the government has nothing to do if L&T decides to sell the Metro Rail project.