Revanth to offer silk clothes to Bhadradri deities

Bhadrachalam: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple on Friday to take part in the Sri Rama Navami celebrations, marking his fifth visit to the temple town.

This will be his third visit to Bhadrachalam in the capacity of Chief Minister. He will offer silk clothes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deities during the celestial wedding (Kalyanam), marking the second time he is performing the ritual as Chief Minister.

Reddy had first visited Bhadrachalam on June 26, 2017, as a leader of the Telugu Desam Party during an election campaign. He later visited on February 14, 2023, as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

After assuming office as Chief Minister, he visited the temple town on March 11, 2024, and again on April 6, 2025, when he participated in the Sri Rama Kalyanam and offered silk clothes and talambralu on behalf of the State government.

He is now scheduled to visit Bhadrachalam again on Friday to take part in the Sri Rama Navami festivities and continue the long-standing tradition of offering silk clothes and sacred offerings to the deities, officials said.