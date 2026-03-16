Revanth to release 1st instalment of Rythu Bharosa funds on March 22

Hyderabad: Thefirst installment of Rythu Bharosa funds will be released on March 22. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the disbursement from Narmetta in Siddipet district, where he will also inaugurate a palm oil factory.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Sunday with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and senior officials to discuss arrangements for the release of the funds.

In the first instalmentthe government will transfer`3,590 crore directly into the bank accounts of nearly 70 lakh farmers under the scheme.The payment will initially cover farmers with landholdings of up to one acre.

According to officials, the second installment of the Rythu Bharosa assistance, amounting to`2,650 crore, will be released about 20 days after the first phase. The third and final installment is expected to be disbursed by the end of April.

In total, the state government plans to deposit around`9,000 crore into farmers’ accounts across the three installments as part of the Rythu Bharosa scheme.