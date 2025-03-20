  • Menu
Reventh Government ignored Former Supreme Court Judgement, Dr. Pabbathi Srikrishna Mala Mahanadu National President

Telangana CM totally ignored supreme court Judgement of new as well as former judgement by declared SC micro classification.

Telangana CM totally ignored supreme court Judgement of new as well as former judgement by declared SC micro classification.Though bjp ruled parties are not showed this much of eager ti destroy the unity of the un touchable people unfortunately Revant reddy very intrested to disturbing the Indian constitution, Babasaheb ideology. Census not completed national wide census not declared how many casts, numerical, empharical, social, educatioal, political developed and backwardness yet its not applied for the Scheduled cast people but Suddenly Revanth reddy declared bifurcation of SC its completely against indian constitution and it seems like RSS policy. So that as a scheduled cast organization we strongly opposed this bill, we must teach a serious lesson to Congress party.

